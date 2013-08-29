Adobe spreads the love on campus

Are you the envy of all your classmates when using Adobe Creative Cloud? Do you really know your way around Adobe tools like Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC and InDesign CC? If so, the multinational software company are inviting you to share your knowlege by becoming an Adobe student rep.

If you're willing to spend some time showing your friends on campus how they can utilise Adobe tools to express their creativity, there are some seriously good incentives on offer, including complimentary Creative Cloud membership, Adobe swag and gift cards and portfolio reviews and internships with advertising agencies for top reps.

This is a great opportunity - not only does it give you the chance to get your creative skills noticed by one of the world's top brands, it could also save you a heap of cash!

Interested? You can read full details on becoming an Adobe student rep and how to apply here.

