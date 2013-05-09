Download Adobe's vector drawing tool for free

The cool vector illustration app has just been made free to download!

Adobe's vector-based drawing app for iOS, Adobe Ideas, would have cost you $10 until recently. Now the tablet companion to Illustrator has had a big update - and to celebrate, Adobe has made it free to download here.

The features in version 2.6 include the ability to customize your toolbar with your favourite brushes, draw more accurately, share your designs on Facebook and Twitter, and sync your color themes with the Kuler website. If you have Creative Cloud membership you can also sync the app between your iPad, your iPhone and your desktop.

Already bought it? If you did so in the last three months, there's no need to kick yourself. US residents can get a refund, while purchasers outside the States can get an Amazon voucher: you'll find details here.

Have you used Adobe Ideas? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below...