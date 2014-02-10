Studio's new geometric logo is modernism with a capital M

Elegant, modern and minimal are the three main adjectives that spring to mind when looking at this new identity for Norway-based architecture studio Mellbye.

Created by design agency Heydays, the team comment on Behance: "With Mellbye's mindset anchored in modernism, we created an identity based on a symbol that combines their two main services: architecture and interior."

A simple but strong and clever concept, the identity says everything it needs to with minimal effort, forming a capital M and conveying Mellbye's main services in serious style.

Liked this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips and tools

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

What do you think of this branding? Let us know in the comments box below!

Exclusive offer: 20% off tickets for new branding conference

Impact Conference | London | 06 Mar 2014

Impact Conference is a new event brought to you by Computer Arts that celebrates creative excellence and consistency across branding design. It's an event you can't afford to miss - and we're offering Creative Bloq readers a massive 20 per cent off the ticket price. Simply:

Visit the website

Enter your registration details

Add this Promotional Code when prompted: FRIENDS20

Want to know more about Impact? CLICK HERE and we'll give you all the details...