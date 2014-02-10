Topics

Studio's new geometric logo is modernism with a capital M

Less is most definitely more in this branding project for architecture studio Mellbye.

Elegant, modern and minimal are the three main adjectives that spring to mind when looking at this new identity for Norway-based architecture studio Mellbye.

Created by design agency Heydays, the team comment on Behance: "With Mellbye's mindset anchored in modernism, we created an identity based on a symbol that combines their two main services: architecture and interior."

A simple but strong and clever concept, the identity says everything it needs to with minimal effort, forming a capital M and conveying Mellbye's main services in serious style.

