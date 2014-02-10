Studio's new geometric logo is modernism with a capital M

Elegant, modern and minimal are the three main adjectives that spring to mind when looking at this new identity for Norway-based architecture studio Mellbye.
Created by design agency Heydays, the team comment on Behance: "With Mellbye's mindset anchored in modernism, we created an identity based on a symbol that combines their two main services: architecture and interior."
A simple but strong and clever concept, the identity says everything it needs to with minimal effort, forming a capital M and conveying Mellbye's main services in serious style.
Liked this? Read these!
- Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips and tools
- The ultimate guide to logo design
- Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny
What do you think of this branding? Let us know in the comments box below!
Exclusive offer: 20% off tickets for new branding conference
Impact Conference | London | 06 Mar 2014
Impact Conference is a new event brought to you by Computer Arts that celebrates creative excellence and consistency across branding design. It's an event you can't afford to miss - and we're offering Creative Bloq readers a massive 20 per cent off the ticket price. Simply:
- Visit the website
- Enter your registration details
- Add this Promotional Code when prompted: FRIENDS20
Want to know more about Impact? CLICK HERE and we'll give you all the details...