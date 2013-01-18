Watch award-winning animation 'Cadaver' for free!

It's won a string of film festival prizes, and is now available to view online in full! A clever and wickedly funny story written and directed by Jonah D. Ansell, 'Cadavar' tells the tale of love and death in the form of rhyming couplets (it's a "Shakesperian sonnet for the 21st century"). As the cavador prepares to say his last goodbye to his wife, he discovers an aspect of death that he did not know before...

Lead animator Abe Dieckman, character artist Carina Simmons and art director Eric Vennemeyer have pulled off a creatively stunning short, with Hollywood stars Christopher Lloyd and Kathy Bates, alongside US teen icon Tavi Gevinson, lending their voices.

For more information about the film itself, you can visit the Cadaver website. You can also pre-order a graphic novel based on the film.

