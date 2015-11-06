The week in GIFs: the one with the anti-Twitter backlash

With such busy schedules to keep, you might not have had the chance to catch up on this week's biggest design news stories. Lucky for you, we've rounded them up in this handy little list that'll make sure you get to the good stuff, quickly.

We've already seen how optical illusions can create mind blowing 3D tattoos, but this projection mapping project takes the idea one step further. Created by Desperados in partnership with Portuguese artists Oskar & Gaspar, these animated tattoos use videomapping to bring ink designs to life by projecting a moving image over the existing body art. This amazing effect has to be seen to be believed!

On Wednesday Twitter took the controversial decision to change the star icon to a heart, producing a variety of reactions ranging from fury and dismay to politely expressed disappointment. You can read some top designers give their initial reaction here.

Earlier this year, Computer Arts polled almost 70 top designers, creative directors and studio founders across the UK to discover which industry peers they most revere, respect and in some cases envy, to produce the second annual UK Studio Rankings. The results were revealed this week, and designer Caroline Beavon brought the list to life through a slick interactive infographic.

Never read those legal terms you agreed to? Here's a way to do it that won't bore you to death... American artist Robert Sikoryak has created a comic art version of the interminably dull pages of legalese that we all cheerfully agree to without ever reading. And it's pretty ace.

In our interview with Inside Out co-director Ronnie del Carmen, he reveals that a lot of characters never actually made it through to the movie. "We brainstormed a bunch of those things. We created characters like Hope, Pride, other emotions we could have put in the movie – they didn't survive." You can see the concept art for some of these lost characters here.

D&AD has revealed a fantastic line-up of partners for its 2016 New Blood Awards. Open to any young creative aged 23 or under, as well as current students and those within two years of graduation, the Awards offer tomorrow's creative superstars a chance to tackle real briefs, set by real clients and judged by top industry creatives.

With a unique magnetic spine, the Rekonect notebook comes with 120 pages of high quality paper that can be easily pulled out and reattached thanks to a magnetic strip that runs down each page. Could this Kickstarter project change notebook design forever?

