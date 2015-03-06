Discover how the title sequence for OFFSET was created

Goldenwolf are a London based animation production company, who specialise in creating unique and inspiring projects for a wide range of clients. It comes as no surprise then, that OFFSET asked them to create the titles for their 2015, 3-day event. Co-founder and creative director Ingi Erlingsson explains their process and inspiration.

How does 'design', for you, aid the art of motion graphics? What is the role of design in motion?

From our perspective great design is the single most important component when it comes to animation and motion graphics. Alongside a great concept it helps engage the viewer, guide the eye and establish a visual hierarchy within the scene. An animation can live or die on the design, so it’s our first and last port of call in the creative process.

Can you give us an example from Golden Wolf's portfolio where the design side has been especially important?

As a design-led animation studio, every one of our projects relies on good design. Our clients often award projects based entirely on our design perspective, so by and large it’s a vital part of the process.

Can you briefly sum up the concept behind your titles for OFFSET this year?

We wanted to give a voice to one of mankind's most misunderstood creatures… the cat. Set against the backdrop of a creative work environment our titles aim to show the cat in a different light. As our mentor... our client... even our harshest critic. But always our greatest companion... or so it would have us believe.

Did you use a particular technique with the title design?

What we've always loved about festival titles is the freedom of expression and experimentation that you don’t see very often in commercial projects.

In our titles for Offset we're trying out a bunch of stuff that’s new to us, like practical typography and working with trained cats. Projects like these are the perfect opportunity for us to explore new techniques and hopefully discover something unique along the way.

What was the most challenging part of creating the OFFSET titles, and why?

Trained cats!

What is it about Irish film, motion and animation that you think appeals to the rest of the world?

Ireland has a wonderful sense of community and an awesome attitude when it comes to design. It's refreshing to see so much passion and enthusiasm, which we experienced first hand when we came to Offset last year and we're looking forward to seeing again this year.

