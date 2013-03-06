Topics

Brazilian animation brings layered paper to beautiful life

18bis utilises a Stratastencil-type technique, brilliantly realised in After Effects, to create this mesmerising short.

The short film 'The Me Bird' was created by Brazilian studio 18bis as an interpretation of the poem of the same name by Pablo Neruda. 18bis is a multidisciplinary design, animation and motion graphics studio whose mixed-media projects are borne from keyframe, drawing, ink, paper and light.

The animation uses 'Stratastencil' - a technique that traditionally involves adding layers of painstakingly cut-out paper and using them as frames of the animation.

18bis, however, only used paper cut-outs for a few key stages of the animation, instead utilising After Effects to achieve the desired outcome - and highly impressive it is too.

Watch this! The making of The Me Bird:

