This app allows you to find your perfect colour

Colordrop app

Pin-pointing your perfect colour can be a tedious task. With plenty of colour picker apps out there, it seems to have become easier over the years, but student developer George Jones wanted to go one step further. Colordrop allows you to extract the colours in your photos, allowing you to view color codes, tints and shades, color space info and more. You can also share colours via AirDrop, and email.

"While there are plenty of 'colour picker' apps available on desktop, this is not so much the case on iPhone or iPad. There are some apps that can do this on mobile but I felt that none of them provided the level of detail that would be useful to designers or artists," he explains. "I wanted to create an app that was focussed on getting a lot of color information to the user in to a nice easy-to-use app."

"I went through a number of different designs before reaching the current one, because the amount of color information the app includes meant it was hard to find a good way to display it. I finally settled on the current design, where the most common types of details (RGB values, complementary colors, etc) are displayed near the top, and more in-depth information further down."

