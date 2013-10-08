New tool aims to make collaboration easy

Creative collaboration can produce brilliant results, and it's something that's becoming easier and easier to set up with a variety of online collaboration tools available. The main problem's agreeing which one to use. Do you send large files on Dropbox? Work directly on a Google doc? Hold your discussions on Facebook, or perhaps on an old-skool IRC channel? It's all too complicated.

However if you don't mind paying a monthly fee you can shift all your collaboration onto Spacedeck. Costing from €19 per user per month, it enables teams to create and review visual documents (called Spaces), with everything in one place, and custom media libraries and templates thrown in.

Everything is synchronised in real-time across browsers and devices, users can organise their ideas hierarchically in Folders, and within Spaces, collaborators can plan virtual meeting agendas and structure their work efficiently using a system called Flows.

For collaboration on the move, you're covered as well. There are Spacedeck apps available for iOS, Android and Windows Phone, enabling you to create text notes, videos, images and audio recordings and use them in your Spaces.

Not convinced? It's not for everyone, especially as it's fairly easy to get by with free collaboration solutions, but if you want all your team projects under one roof and reckon Spacedeck's worth a look, you can sign up for a month's free trial here.

Words: Jim McCauley

