Create geometric harmony in Division Cell

We may all be different, but in Division Cell you're presented with a disparate assortment of geometric shapes that all want to be the same, and it's your job to make them so.

It's a brand new puzzle game from Hyperspace Yard, for both iOS and Android, that describes itself as digital origami. Each level features a group of shapes with black or white dots on some of their edges; tap on a shape and it'll either contract or expand. If it has white dots, the edges decorated with them will expand outwards; if the dots are black then those edges will contract.

Simple, yeah? Except! If there's another shape with an edge that's in line with the one you're tapping, it'll get squashed or stretched in the same direction, and therein lies the challenge: you need to tap your assorted shapes in the right order to somehow end up with them all the same shape. It's a bit of a tough concept to get your head around and will involve a lot of trial and error and swearing at first, but once it clicks it becomes a thoroughly absorbing brain-tickling challenge.

Confused? If you want to get a feel for how the puzzles work you can visit the Division Cell site and try some HTML5 examples; however to get the full effect of its flat, minimal design and muted pastel palette (not to mention the gorgeous electronic soundtrack) you'll have to either check out the trailer up there, or just take a punt on the full game; we reckon it's well worth the money.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, Android

iPhone, iPad, Android Price (iOS): $1.99/£1.49

$1.99/£1.49 Price (Android): £1.15

£1.15 Developer: Hyperspace Yard

Hyperspace Yard Version: 1.01

1.01 App size: 47.7MB

47.7MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Useful mind mapping tools for designers

How to make an app: try these great tutorials

Seen a great app? Tell us about it in the comments!