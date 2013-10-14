App gives the news a random twist

The Accidental News Explorer isn't exactly new; Computer Arts took a look at it when it launched back in 2010, but it's just been optimised for iOS 7 and we can't think of a better reason to revisit well-known designer Brendan Dawes' minimal news app.

Its aim is to give you a selection of the latest news - from a set of sources that you can pick and choose to your heart's content - and present it in an appealing way with restrained presentations and classic, unobtrusive typography. So the title typeface is Gill Sans, subheads are in Jos Buivenga's Calluna, and the body typeface is Matthew Carter's Georgia.

You can either browse a random set of the latest headlines or search for a specific subject, and then if you look at a particular story you can opt to explore related topics. And so starting from one story you can end up going on an exploratory news journey through all manner of subjects that you might never have considered reading about otherwise.

It's a pleasingly different way to approach the news, especially if your usual routine's to check the same set of news sites every day, and it's very easy on the eye. It could probably use a larger set of sources to choose from, but even with just a few selected it's easy to end up on some fascinating trips through the headlines.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $1.99/£1.49

$1.99/£1.49 Developer: Brendan Dawes

Brendan Dawes Version: 2.0

2.0 App size: 2.1 MB

2.1 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

