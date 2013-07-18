iOS 6 vs iOS 7: vote for your favourite icons

Neue vs Old (see what they've done there?) pitches iOS 6 icons against iOS 7

"iOS 7 is the biggest change to iOS since the introduction of iPhone," says Apple CEO Tim Cook, but what does the online audience think of each individual icon's transformation to flat design under Jonathan Ive? There's only one way to find out, and that's the Neue vs Old website's poll.

Neue vs Old - a clever play on iOS 7's use of Helvetica Neue font design (already a controversial element of the redesign) - allows visitors to choose their favourite icon design from a list of the familiar preloaded apps' iOS icons.

You can then see how your choices stack up against other voters, and vent your spleen in the site's comments section and on social media. There will be much tinkering to iOS 7 before its release later this year, but this is a fun way to compare the designs and take a reading of which way the wind of public opinion is blowing...

[via The Mac Observer]

Which do you prefer, iOS 6 or iOS 7? Are some icon revamps more successful than others? Let us know in the comments below!