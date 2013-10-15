Kami floods your phone with paper puzzles

Our first thought when we caught glimpse of Kami is that it looked a little similar to Strata, another iOS puzzle game that passed our way recently. Thankfully the resemblance is entirely superficial; the paper-based Kami batters the hell out of your brain in an entirely different way to the more ribbony Strata.

Kami's basic premise is fantastic; if you've ever used the flood fill tool in any paint package you'll be right at home here. You're presented with a screen filled with patterns of coloured squares, and the aim is to get everything the same colour by strategically filling in areas.

But! You need to do it within a certain number of turns, and therein lies the challenge, because it doesn't take long until you get to a point where you'll swear blind that that level can't, absolutely cannot, be done in three goes. Impossible. They've made the game wrong oh hang on a minute you can do it like that.

It's very clever and just a glimpse at what's lying in wait in some of the later levels gives us the horrors just thinking about it. Luckily Kami's delightful paper aesthetic - complete with clever lighting that really brings out the feel of playing with construction paper - is enough to draw us back in for yet another go when we should really know better.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $0.99/£0.69

$0.99/£0.69 Developer: State of Play Games

State of Play Games Version: 1.0.2

1.0.2 App size: 42.3 MB

42.3 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

