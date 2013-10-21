Make mini movie masterpieces with Spark Camera

We like a bit of Vine here on Creative Bloq, especially when we can use it to post tiny videos of Sammy excitedly putting on the Adventure Time onesie we got her for her birthday. It's easy to use and it gets the job done, but don't you sometimes wish you had a little more than six seconds to play with? And maybe a better resolution? And perhaps the ability to add music and artsy video filters? What about choosing where to post your video?

If that's what you want then Spark Camera's probably right up your street. It's a sort of meatier Vine with a similar approach; point your iPhone at things and hold a fingertip on the screen to record, building up a set of clips. Except with Spark Camera you can make 720p videos of up to 30 seconds, which makes it exactly five times better than Vine!

More than that in fact. For starters you're not restricted by the need to shoot your video in one take; instead you can film a bit and then save it to come back to later, and if you don't like a clip then you can undo it and try something else, allowing for slightly more ambitious miniature movie projects. Then when you're done you can add a stylish filter and a soundtrack from your music library. Finally you can share your finished work via email, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, iMessage or AirDrop, or simply not share it at all and stash it in your camera roll.

For the most part Spark Camera hits the right balance between simplicity and functionality, offering up enough extras to make it a contender against the ultra-basic Vine. The only thing we'd like a little more control over is the soundtrack; it'd be nice to select a cue point in your chosen song rather than playing from the start. That aside we like the cut of Spark's jib; it might come at a price unlike the free Vine, but things like the higher resolution and filters give it enough of an edge to make it worth splashing a little cash.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $1.99/£1.49

$1.99/£1.49 Developer: IDEO

IDEO Version: 1.0.2

1.0.2 App size: 11.4 MB

11.4 MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

