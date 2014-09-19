What do you think of the new look Twitter profiles on iOS?

The redesign focuses on three tabs of 'Tweets,' 'Photos' and 'Favourites'

Apple have been a busy bunch in the past couple of weeks; with the announcement and release of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus as well as the Apple Watch, tech fans have had plenty to sink their teeth into.

Now, Twitter have got in on the Apple action with a redesign of their profiles for users of iOS 7 and above. Unveiled yesterday, it's the social media giant's biggest redesign since their launch. Featuring three tabs for 'Tweets', 'Photos' and 'Favourites,' you can learn more about each profile than ever before.

The new look focuses on the bio – making it even easier to learn more about each tweeter

"You can see a bio as soon as you get to the profile — it’s no longer a swipe away. The timelines for Tweets, photos and favorites are easy to get to, and you can access them from wherever you are in that profile," they explain in their recent blog. So, what do you think of the latest Twitter look?

[via Design Taxi]

