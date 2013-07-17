The making of the BBC's explosive new idents

You have to get TV idents right. Showcased to millions of viewers, they only get a few seconds to convey their message, so they have to be spot-on. The BBC is known for its inventive apporach to idents and these latest offerings for its Asian network more than live up to their reputation.

Design agency KentLyons designed the identity and creative campaign for the BBC Asian Network's Summer of Music. Combining the key elements of summer, music and British Asian culture, the campaign concept centres around vibrantly coloured powders and spices exploding to life on a pounding bass speaker.

From the logo design to the bespoke typeface; the photography to the video - KentLyons did it all. Inspired by decorative floral pattern work and painterly typography from Indian street art, the idents effortlessly merge together for one gorgeous explosion of colour.

Watch this! Behind the scenes of the idents:

