Intricately inspiring paper sculptures

A lot of time and thought goes into these intricately detailed paper creations

We're big fans of paper art here at Creative Bloq. The discipline produces some of the most impressive designs we've ever come across and these examples are a truly special feat in detailed artistic offerings.

The artist Rogan Brown is inspired in part by the tradition of scientific drawing and model making, and particularly the work of artist-scientists such as Ernst Haeckel. He explains: "My work is an exploration and re-presentation of natural organic forms both mineral and vegetal.

"Each sculpture is hugely time consuming and labour-intensive and this work is an essential element not only in the construction but also in the meaning of each piece. I have chosen paper as a medium because it captures perfectly that mixture of delicacy and durability that for me characterizes the natural world".

See more work from Roger over on his website.

Have you seen an inspiring use of paper art? Let us know in the comments box below!