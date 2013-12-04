Music gets its tactile beauty back with surprising LP sleeve

The beautiful packaging portrays the LP in a delightful manner

We've come across plenty of inspirational examples of packaging and album artwork over the past year. So, when the two combine to produce one wonderful product, we can't help but fall in love. Take a look at UK label A Future Without who are doing just that.

This fold-out sleeve design was created for a new record by composer and label manager Will Plowman. The octagonal origami casing that wraps around the 'Ahamay Grove EP' mimics a birthing flower, with the 10″ white label placed inside the screen-printed paper.

The packaging itself is designed to portray the dulcet tones of each song on the EP, with the handcrafted aspect showcasing A Future Without's D.I.Y. aesthetic.

[via Vinyl of the Day]

