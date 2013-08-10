Art for the masses: KESH's designs for American Apparel

Hip young British artist Kesh Kumari, aka KESH, is now based in LA and finding success amongst the art elite, with her work selling to major celebrities and high spending collectors.

But the designer who created customised clothing for grime MCs like Dizzee Rascal aged 17 is keen to stay grounded in street culture, and has just launched a 12-piece collection for high-street fashion brand American Apparel .

"My American Apparel collection is for those who admire my work but cannot yet collect that private piece," she told Elle magazine. Suitably enough, the striking designs feature her trademark combination of playful visuals and monochrome minimalism.

Standing at a crossroads between art, music and fashion, KESH continues to surprise and delight - and we're glad she's remembering the 99 per cent in her steady climb to success.

See more of Kesh's work on her website.

