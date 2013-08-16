Movie stars reborn in corrugated cardboard

Oldershaw has created dozens of celebrity faces using cardboard cutting

Designers are always looking for new and creative ways to interpret the world, and one route to innovation is in the materials you source. British artist Giles Oldershaw has taken just that approach that by carving the incredible celebrity portraits out of cardboard.

When a tutor told him to make an unusual self-portrait out of corrugated cardboard, both of them were stunned by the results. Realising his talent for the discipline, Oldershaw has gone on to create dozens of faces in the same manner.

First drawing and outlining the portraits in pencil, he then uses tweezers, a scalpel and scissors to complete each work of art. Each finished work of art is a detailed and layered portrait that's reminscient of another favoured technique - linocutting.

