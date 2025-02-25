Adobe Photoshop is now on iPhone – and it's free!

News
By
published

And I'm genuinely excited.

Photoshop on iPhone
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has just announced Photoshop for iPhone, and it's free to try right now. While a Premium version is available with more advanced features, the free edition comes with Adobe's powerful generative AI tools such as Generative Fill and Generative Expand, which let's face it, are what you need on your smartphone for cropping out and deleting photo-fails.

While you can already do some similar photo editing on iPhone 15 Pro, Max and up, the results are a little scratchy compared to Adobe's Firefly gen AI tools found in Photoshop. This release, which brings the best digital art software to mobile, has also been designed for the best iPhones for photography, with an easy-to-use mobile interface (an Android version is also in the works). Despite some negativity, many of Adobe's AI tools are useful and some impress, for example Project Concept and Adobe's 'creator-first' AI features are worth exploring.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

