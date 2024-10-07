Apple Pencil Pro gets major price cut for Prime Day

Prime Day Official hasn't even started yet, but we've found a delicious offer on the stylus of every creative pro's dreams. The Apple Pencil Pro is at its lowest price ever seen, reduced from $129 to $98 at Amazon in fact. That brings the newest Apple stylus down to under $100– and it has tons more features than the Apple Pencil 2, a similar price.

Made for digital artists, it has the usual tilt and pressure sensitivity, but also has gesture support such as squeeze and barrel to change functions and access tools, haptic feedback for enhanced interaction, hover and more.

See our Apple Pencil Pro review for more on what it can do (and why we love it). It isn't compatible with every iPad generation, but the M2 and M4 Pros and Airs so be sure to check which you have before you buy. For more deals, here is our iPad Prime Day hub, and our Apple Prime Day live hub, which is tracking deals as they happen.

Apple Pencil Pro: $129 $98 at Amazon

Save $31: A record deal on the newest of Apple's styluses, and the one that's perfect for creative pros. With a slew of updated features like haptic feedback, gestures to control actions and access tools. It's also much more precise with improved tilt and pressure sensitivity, and has hover functionality. Compatible with iPad Pro M4 and M2, and iPad Air M2.



Price check: Walmart $98

If this isn't for you, see the Apple Pencil deals we've found below.