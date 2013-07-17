Floppy disks used as canvas for amazing futuristic paintings

This series aims to integrate human identity with technology

Paintings can be created on almost any canvas - whether it's your usual paper art or something else entirely. London artist Nick Gentry is fascinated with obsolete technology such as film negatives and floppy disks, and this project is a perfect example of what happens when technology and art collide.

Using floppy disks as a canvas, this series of paintings aim to showcase how the human identity integrates with technology. The character portraits are eerily robotic - reminding us of the replicants from Blade Runner.

Posing questions throughout the paintings, this is the kind of art that will stick in your mind long after you've seen it.

Head on over to Nick Gentry's website for more floppy disk art.

[via Design Taxi]

Have you seen an unusual canvas for artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!