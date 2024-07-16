Want to refresh your creative toolbox? These top-rated artist tools are all offer this Prime Day

Every artist needs the best tools they can afford to create their best work, and we're always on the lookout for bargains on creative tech. Amazon Prime Day is a good day to shop, whether you're a Prime member or not, and there are a few deals in particular that have caught our eye this Prime.

Anna Hollinrake shared that she uses a Huion Kamvas 22 Plus when we spoke to her earlier this year, and this tablet currently has 20% off at Amazon, taking the price down to $439.20. Elsewhere, there are savings on some of our top-rated creative apps, some of our best oil pastels and best sketchbooks in both the US and the UK as well as on the M1 iPad Air, see below for more details.

Huion Kamvas 22 Plus: $549 $439.20 at AmazonSave $109: We gave this tablet 3 and a half stars when we reviewed it. It has 8,192 pressure levels and comes with a stand that can be adjusted for your viewing angle. This is a Prime Day Lightning deal so won't last long.



Price check: $499 at Huion

Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher: 50% off and free 6 month trial

Affinity has three apps: Affinity Photo for image manipulation and digital art, Affinity Designer for vector design and Affinity Publisher for desktop publishing. The current free trial and 50% off deal covers all three for Mac, Windows and iPad, whether bought separately or as a package. Perpetual licences mean that you pay only once but qualify for free updates.

