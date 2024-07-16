Want to refresh your creative toolbox? These top-rated artist tools are all offer this Prime Day
Discounts on sketchbooks, drawing tablets and more.
Every artist needs the best tools they can afford to create their best work, and we're always on the lookout for bargains on creative tech. Amazon Prime Day is a good day to shop, whether you're a Prime member or not, and there are a few deals in particular that have caught our eye this Prime.
Anna Hollinrake shared that she uses a Huion Kamvas 22 Plus when we spoke to her earlier this year, and this tablet currently has 20% off at Amazon, taking the price down to $439.20. Elsewhere, there are savings on some of our top-rated creative apps, some of our best oil pastels and best sketchbooks in both the US and the UK as well as on the M1 iPad Air, see below for more details.
Huion Kamvas 22 Plus: $549 $439.20 at AmazonSave $109: We gave this tablet 3 and a half stars when we reviewed it. It has 8,192 pressure levels and comes with a stand that can be adjusted for your viewing angle. This is a Prime Day Lightning deal so won't last long.
Price check: $499 at Huion
Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher: 50% off and free 6 month trial
Affinity has three apps: Affinity Photo for image manipulation and digital art, Affinity Designer for vector design and Affinity Publisher for desktop publishing. The current free trial and 50% off deal covers all three for Mac, Windows and iPad, whether bought separately or as a package. Perpetual licences mean that you pay only once but qualify for free updates.
Paul Rubens Oil Pastels, 48: $42.99 $28.78 at Amazon
Save 33%: We rate these pastels as great for beginners. They're good for blending and they have strong, saturated colours. There's also 20% off these pastels in the UK. Both of these are Prime exclusive deals.
Price check: $29.99 at Lightwish
Moleskine Sketchbook: $25.67 $17.80 at Amazon
Save 31%: There's $7.87 off this large Moleskine sketchbook and this deal is available to Prime and non-Prime members (it's a Prime exclusive in the UK). Moleskine notebooks are known for their quality, so you know this will last.
Price check: $33.94 at Walmart
iPad Air (5th gen, M1, 2022): $599 $399.99 at Best Buy
Save $200: Best Buy ran this deal for a few days in May, and now it's back as an alternative to Amazon's Prime Day. Considering that this is now only slightly more expensive than the basic iPad 10, we don't expect the price to fall further.
Price check: B&H Photo $499 | Target: $599.99
If you're in the market for more creative tech, see our Apple Prime Day live blog or check out the deals below.
