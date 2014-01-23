Beautiful sea creature illustrations lift restaurant branding

Graphic designer Richard Marazzi is the man behind this elegant branding work for Polpo, a conceptual Italian restaurant that specializes in Venetian fare with a focus on seafood.

"Polpo means octopus in Italian and is a staple in Venetian cuisine and a speciality of the house," Marazzi comments on Behance. "From playing with historical images that were used in textbooks before the invention of photography, a playful image style with a modern design was created."

It's clear a lot of time, talent and, for a conceptual project, an impressive amount of detail has gone into this project. We particularly enjoyed the elegant menu design, as well as the simple, but stylish takeaway bags and food wrapping paper - all held together with an intricate octopus illustration. Just beautiful.

