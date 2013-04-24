Handcrafted beer branding quenches our creative thirst

The rubber stamp series allows the branding to have a real craft beer feel

Getting the branding just right for a new product is a hugely important creative challenge. It has to be eye-catching, recognisable and above all, representative of the product and the manufacturer. This design from Sigitas Guzauskas does all that and more with this branding for Sakiskiu Alus beer.

The Lithuainian based microbrewery produces a range of unique beers that not only taste great - they look fantastic too. With such a small budget, the branding was an even bigger challenge but we think Sigitas has done an incredible job.

Designing and producing a kit made of a rubber stamps for each type of the beer, the brewer is then enabled to mark the labels themsevles. The rubber stamped labels and hand made paper design really gives off that real craft beer feel and showcases the originality and care of this brilliant brewery.

Head to Sigitas Guzauskas' website for more branding examples.

