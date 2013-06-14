Pop culture designs for Ben & Jerry's cartons

What we've all been waiting for - Mad Men-themed ice cream!

When Boston-based artist and graphic designer Jon Defreest initially posted a Ben & Jerry's faux flavour featuring Ron Swanson from comedy TV series Parks and Recreation, it was just a fun personal project. But it soon gathered into a frenzy of activity when he started getting commissions from some of the web's biggest sites such as BuzzFeed, New York Magazine and Tauntr.com to design more of these hilarious combinations.

Taking in a host of popular characters from movies and television shows, Defreest has amassed a collection of these ice cream designs on his blog. However all are of such a high quality it's hard to pick just one as the stand-out choice. But Miami Slice featuring Dexter's Derek Morgan might just clinch it with its teasing graphic description (blood strawberry swirl).

This is not the first time Defreest, who specializes in digital illustration, has used pop culture in one of his works for it to then spiral into a storm of curiosity. Just take a look at when Defreest was invited to the set of Breaking Bad after star Bryan Cranston spotted a pair of custom Chuck Taylors and later wore them to the Independent Film Awards. You can see them here.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you seen any stunning animated shorts? Let us know in the comment box below!