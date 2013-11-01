Delicious designs for organic food brand

We love this simple but effective branding for Canadian organic food company Blue Goose Pure Food, which practices vertical integration and lives by the philosophy that if you look after your land and animals, they will look after you.

Based around beautiful illustrations of cows, chicken and fish created by LA illustrator Ben Kwok and a traditional blue hue, the logo, packaging case and wrapping work together to give a reassuring sense of quality and reliability.

A great job by graphic designers Flavio Carvalho, Anna Sera Garcia and Oleg Portnoy at the branding agency Sid Lee. The only problem is, we're hungry now!

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

