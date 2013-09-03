Beautiful branding for new printing company

If there's one thing branding should do it's catch the eye. And this new work from FELD studio for digital crafts and German based studio ATMO for digital printing company PIGMENTPOL does exactly that.

Creating an entirely new visual identity for PIGMENTPOL - a digital printing company with three subsidiaries in Germany - the new identity system embodies a variety of perspectives, experiences and possibilities while maintaining a coherent appearance. The chosen hexagon serves as a central key element, from which the generated logos and backgrounds are derived.

FELD provided a custom software application for the creation of individual graphics to enable a flexible and individual appearance of the huge variety of PIGMENTPOL's corporate media, including personalized stationary, shop interior and vehicles. The software was built with the processing framework and the fabulous ANI library from Benedikt Groß.

