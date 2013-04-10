Brazen Brazilian branding shows a lot of bottle

We wouldn't miss these bottles in a supermarket aisle

If only all bottles looked this beautiful. Branding and packaging design is an integral part of any new product but sadly, some can leave you feeling a little lacklustre. However, there are agencies that are thinking outside the box when it comes to packaging and Isabela Rodrigues is a prime example.

Based in Brazil, the studio offers services within branding, design for print and digital, illustration and art direction. Although they create stunning work for every client, it was their bottle designs in particular that captured our creative hearts.

Inspired by everything from animals to triangles and monochrome to spots and stripes, they continue to impress with their awe-inspiring offerings. We can tell you one thing - we certainly wouldn't miss these in a supermarket aisle!

See more work by Isabela Rodrigues over on their website.

