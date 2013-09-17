What font is your burger?

Would you like to bold size your burger?

Forget McDonald's or Burger King - this new typography design concept is one of the most sleek and sophisticated offerings we've ever laid our eyes on.

In the project, entitled Hamburgerfonstiv, Turkish designer Burcu Imdat uses fonts such as Futura, Helvetica and Gill Sans to convey the type of food on offer, with the light, regular and bold versions portraying the size of fries, burgers and drinks.

With minimal use of colour and sticking to a simple and elegant execution, we've never seen fast food look so good. A clever and playful mash-up of food art and font families that will have foodies and type lovers inspired.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Download the best free fonts

What do you think of this branding? Let us know in the comments box below!