Clever logo is the key to museums branding

Australian-based design agency Frost* unlock the door to Sydney's culture with this cool branding project for Historic House Trust.

The Historic House Trust of New South Wales is dedicated to the preservation of Australia's most historically significant and impressive properties. This month, the trust announced the launch of a new brand Sydney Living Museums, with the goal of increasing visits and raise awareness of the cultural institution.

The design of the new brand fell to Sydney-based design studio Frost*, who came up with the clever concept of using title letters to create a key to the city.

The Frost* team comment on their website: "Now Sydney Living Museums, the name references the idea of discovery through story telling.The identities design centres on the idea of ‘unlocking stories’, and draws on the key as a symbol of entry into other peoples’ homes.

"The logo crafts the letterforms into a monogram that resembles a key. This is used in conjunction with a stacked, typographic word mark, capitalised and drawn in the sans-serif font, Sofia Pro."

