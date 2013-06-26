Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 5's illuminating branding

Tolleson is the San Francisco studio behind the designs of Adobe's new Creative Cloud products' visual identities - and highly impressive they are too, from Photoshop CC's 'illusion'-themed lettering to InDesign CC's 'orchestral' identifier.

Now they've given us an enlightening peek into their process, with this video going behind the scenes of their Adobe Lightroom 5 shoot.

The Californian creatives headed deep into a coastal redwood grove with a heap of fluorescent tubes and fishing line to build an LED sculpture. Their website explains: "Powered on, letterforms glow in a halo of light - luminescence grounds the installation and defines each initial. The Lightroom 5 sculpture evokes the way light transforms perception and influences our visual experience."

