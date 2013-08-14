Delicious branding for farmer co-operative

From the looks of it, graphic designer Matt Hammond was inspired by the expression 'eat with your eyes' when developing this new identity for Silver Ferns Farm foods.

Completed at Designworks, Hammond created the delicious design to showcase the company's venison and beef products, with communications sent directly to chefs and restaurants.

Everything from the layout to typography and colour combinations has been well planned in this design, showcasing the company's products beautifully. We particularly like the organic feel all the various elements bring to this gorgeous design.

