Luxury hotel rebrand features design with attitude

Le Grand Bellevue is a luxury hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland, that has been given a full refurbishment by its adventurous new owners. To reflect the hotel's new 'design-with-attitude' interiors, borrowing influences from different quarters and periods, the owners commissioned London design boutique Construct to help communicate their new approach in the form of a new brand identity, as well as promotional literature, guest collateral and a new website.

The new brand identity is a modern take on the traditional heraldic shield that also draws inspiration from the markings on a cow bell. It features geometric shapes that recall the hotel's towers and its mountain backdrop, and the hotel's initials are of course rendered in a Swiss-style sans-serif.

Beyond the brand identity, other applications draw on a palette of three vibrant repeat patterns in black and white that are used across menus, brochures, pencils and the hotel's website, providing an Art Deco feel and playing of Le Grand Bellevue's tribal-meets-contemporary furnishings.

The branding is topped off with minimal colouring: a vivid orange is used sparingly as a spot colour for printed borders, handles on bag and the rubber tops on pencils, while silver foil is used as a luxury accent.

"We love a client with a bold vision and in this case we certainly had that," says Construct's Georgia Fendley. "The interior design and brand ethos of the hotel are striking in their difference and strength of personality; we wanted to create an identity system that would reflect the timeless chic, warmth, generosity of spirit and contemporary sophistication of the hotel."

Words: Jim McCauley

