Petit juice branding is naturally wonderful

Playful typography and cartoon-like graphics make this a branding hit

Branding is key when it comes to launching a new product. It has to catch your eye (in a good way, of course) whilst still maintaining a timeless approach to ensure that it stays on the shelves. This adorable branding for Les Petits natural juices is as delicious as the juice itself.

Designed by Isabela Rodrigues, they were inspired by the attitudes of children, with the collectable juice bottles coming in orange, lemon and grape flavours. With tetra pack packaging that retain more natural juices, the packaging has been designed in a sustainable way.

Playful typography, teamed with cartoon-like graphics make this a branding hit. The subtle changes in colour for each flavour are a nice too, with both plastic and cardboard designs working well.

See more beautiful branding from Isabela over on Behance.

