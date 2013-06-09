Russian agency branding is a tale of two halves

The rebrand was inspired by the concept of ying and yang

To conjure up a new identity for some of the industry's top brands can be a daunting task. It has to be eye-catching and unique whilst still maintaining a recognisable asthetic to enable it to be a success.

Working under the moniker Bedlam Design, Moscow-based designer Vova Lifanov created this yin/yang-inspired identity for Russian company Agency One.

"This idea of dividing the letter ‘a’ just came to me," Lifanov recalls. "Things then developed from there. I presented six concepts and Agency One chose this one." Proof indeed that the simplest ideas are often the best.

