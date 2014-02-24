Ident for sports channel is strangely moving

An ident for a sports channel must accomplish a lot of things in a short amount of time: enthrall the viewer, showcase the attitudes and passion of the sport, and avoid all the obvious cliches of the genre. This animated sequence for Argentinian sports channel TyC Sports, created by Martin Ferdkin, manages to encompass all these things and more.

Ferkin explains that it takes the dynamics of animals moving en masse - "a flock of birds, or a school of fish" and transfers them to sports fans as a manifestation of their feelings. Like fish and fowl in motion, they become "different parts that function to become a whole".

"Endurance and perseverance is an omnipresent style of TyC Sports and its viewers," he adds. "It's how you view the sport from an unconditional and passionate place."

The IChief of Promotions and CAE on the project was Gonzalo Gómez Berard, with Javier Gori working as the CAE supervisor.

Ferdkin was helped with the 2D and 3D animation and compositing by Sandra Pelligró, Leandro Fernández and Javier Gori. Sergio Vainicoff and Federico González finished things off with the music and effects.

