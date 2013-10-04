Inspired branding for new fashion label

Does this minimal, stripped-back approach work?

Launching an entirely new label is a daunting task. From the logo design to the typography to the colour scheme, getting everything right is hugely important.

This branding for new fashion label Favour strips everything back to basics. Using a minimal colour scheme and simple typography, they let the logo design speak for itself.

Designed by German based studio Woodlake Design, Favour is a modern casual wear brand aimed at women in their thirties. Another great example of the 'less is more' principle being applied intelligently and effectively.

