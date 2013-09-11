Ghostbusters-style branding for content agency

Who ya gonna call? Ghostwriters!

To be one of the top brands in this industry, you have to showcase some inspiring work. Branding is the first thing to catch the eye, from business cards to logos, it's imperative that you get it right. This offering from Mrs. Muir and the Ghostwriters certainly caught ours.

Based in Helsinki, Mrs. Muir and the Ghostwriters is a content creation agency. They approached Berlin based design agency Schick Toikka to come up with an entirely new look. "We were asked to create a unique and expressive visual identity, which reflects good service, team spirit and humour", they explain.

Designing the graphic materials, web layouts and a custom typeface, the branding puts playful spin on ghostly inspirations. There's even a nice little homage to Ghostbusters in there!

See more work from Schick Toikka over on their website.

Like this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

Have you seen some inspiring new branding? Let us know in the comments box below!