Tesco's head of creative shares branding secrets

The importance of collaboration in achieving world-class branding will be a theme running through the Impact Conference on 6 March. In the above video, Yeomans - who has seen both sides of the commissioning desk in her design career so far - reveals the role it plays in her creative process.

"When it really works is when there's a lot of mutual respect and trust, and the agency can throw in some ideas and stretch the brief," she explains. "That's where amazing things happen."

She goes on to give an example of how a recent rebrand of a Tesco product - the first for 15 years - led to "phenomenal" results, underling how great design can make a difference in a crowded, competitive marketplace: "When you do it right, there's still hope for individual retailers to cut through and make that difference," adds Yeomans. "But it's really difficult."

Sunita will be sharing the wisdom of her years of experience in a session exploring FMCG branding, alongside Coca-Cola's James Sommerville and independent design consultant John Simmons, at the Impact Conference - a new one-day event from the makers of Computer Arts.

Words: Nick Carson