Bold colours and inspiring papercraft make TV promo shine

Australian arts and entertainment channel Studio TV wanted to launch a marketing campaign and competition to find four creative individuals to collaborate with on the channel's new brand spots. The spot promoting the competition obviously had to be creative and inspirational in itself, so the channel asked Berlin based studio Dittmar and Aussie agency The Loop to create something truly special.

The campaign needed to be flexible across all mediums as well as reflect the diverse and multi-faceted nature of the channel. Working around the central idea of putting on your thinking cap, the agencies came up with a brilliant spot that meets the brief and more.

The result is a striking array of beautiful papercraft, bold colours and an impeccably playful tone. The integration of typography by Hoefler & Frere-Jones and Joe Prince makes the project a real inspiration.

