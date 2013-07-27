Butcher's back to basics branding channels modern edge

Establishing a brand identity for any business is an integral part of success. Dorset based agency Digitally Roasted were approached by SJ Norman and Sons - an established butchers over 100 years old - to create an entire identity.
Creative director Sam Cox says, "We wanted to build an identity that would show them in a more professional and modern light. This would be the first time that they ever had a consistent brand that could be carried across from the bags used in the butchers to the signage on their delivery vehicles."
Creating a new logo to be used across everything as well as building them a responsive website and social media package, the team gave this established butchers a new lease of life. A gorgeous offering that channels the heritage of the brand whilst giving it a modern edge.
See more inspirational work over on Digitally Roasted.
