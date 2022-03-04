The best laptops for gaming in 2022

Hunting for the best laptops for gaming can be a little overwhelming. PC hardware is constantly developing meaning that getting a grip on all that PC jargon can be exhausting. But we're here to help you cut through the clutter with a list of the ten best laptops for games on the market right now.
Gaming laptops are great for when you want to play on the go, and you don't need to break the bank to find one that suits your needs. Sure, you can go all out with a beast of a laptop with enough GPU fire-power to immerse yourself in gaming's virtual worlds, but there are plenty of options for small-budget laptops that will still get you buttery-smooth gaming.
Whatever your budget, you'll be able to find the best gaming laptop for you in our guide below. For other creative options see our best laptops for programming, best laptop for animation, and best laptops for Photoshop, which have all been updated for 2022.
The best laptops for gaming available now
Looking as slick as ever, the latest follow-up to the Razer Blade 15 line continues to dazzle as one of the best gaming laptops out there. It's one of the best-looking laptops with its black, minimal aluminium chassis that avoids any garish features that scream "gamer" and it's also super light and portable considering the high-end, powerful components inside.
The Nvidia 3080-series GPU together with 12th gen chips make it a powerful piece of kit if you decide to go for the most powerful config, but if you want to shave some money off the price a 3070 GPU with an Intel Core i7 is a great compromise. The Razor 15 definitely leans into the more expensive side of the laptop scale, but have a browse at the different configs in the series to get exactly what you want and save yourself some money.
If you're after a portable gaming laptop with great battery life, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is for you. A 14-inches slim, stylish laptop at 1.7kg means this Asus machine is incredibly light but it still has a lot of power with an RTX 3060 and the Ryzen 9 5900HS.
While this gaming laptop won't reach the higher-end graphical quality of other computers on this list, so you may struggle if you're a fan of graphics intensive games, this is still a safe bet if you want portability and playability for a great price. This good all-rounder is worth a look.
The Asus TUF Dash F15 is a great mid-range gaming laptop that's not going to break the bank. This budget-friendly laptop is the best way to get a config that includes a 3070-series without your wallet crying out in despair. If you can live with a lower GPU (like an RTX 3060), you're looking at one of the best laptops for under $1,000 / £1,000.
This laptop's soft membrane keys might not be for everyone, and the lack of a webcam is an ongoing annoyance with these models, but with this price point and the specs attached, these issues can be easily overlooked. The Asus TUF Dash F15 is a good laptop for gaming, particularly at this price.
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is the best mid-range laptop and comes at a great price. With a gorgeous 16-inch 2560 x 1600 QHD screen and 165Hz refresh rate, you'll be wanting to put all those in-game graphics settings as high as they can go. It's got the power to back it up too with that Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro may not the best portable laptop as it can drain power and feels bulky compared to some on this list, but for those looking to always have a power socket nearby this is an incredible laptop for gaming.
Dell's line of dependable gaming laptops won't be busting out the big guns, but the Dell G3 15 is the best option for those who are new to gaming. This is a laptop that may struggle to play Halo Infinite with the settings turned way up, but for general gaming needs it's a good buy.
The Dell G3 15 has everything you need to play games comfortably at 1080p and together with its great battery life makes it one of the best laptops for gaming for under $1,000 / £1,000. Perfect for those who like lightweight gaming (such as Minecraft or Fortnite).
If you're looking for an ultraportable laptop, the smart-looking Razer Blade 14 is a good option. This laptop packs some more punch than the Dash F15, but with more impressive specs there's going to be a price hike. If you can live with the cost, this is a gaming laptop that impresses.
First of all, the Razer Blade 14 is noticeably smaller than the other Razer Blade laptops on this list and boasts Razor's famously slick designs. With an AMD CPU and Nvidia 30-series GPU, you're getting the best of both worlds. It's safe to say that this laptop is a 14-inch powerhouse.
The MSI GE76 Raider is a beast of a gaming machine that boasts some top-line components like the Intel Core i9-12900HK and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The 17-inch display makes everything look incredible and with the power it packs this can handle other demanding activities like video editing and recording.
There are some nice design touches too, for example if you're partial to a bit of flair then you'll love the RGB light bar that matches the colourful backlit keys. It's one heck of a machine but it definitely sits on the more expensive side of the price spectrum, with different configs going anywhere from £3,500 / £2,500 - $5,400 / £4,000.
All this tech and style comes with a catch; the MSI GE76 Raider is incredibly heavy, so it's best used as a desktop replacement or a piece of kit you plan to plug into a nicer TV or monitor.
The Alienware X17 gaming laptop is great, if money is not an issue. Alienware's latest X-Series laptop is designed for gamers and this entry of laptops is Alienware's latest and greatest. With an i9 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU and a huge 17.3 display, you'll have zero problems playing games on their highest settings.
The starting price of the series begins around the $3,000 / £3,000 mark (you can sometimes find them on sale for $2,500 / £2,500) but in return, you get premium-quality gaming that will last you a long time and keep up with graphics trends. A future-proof laptop for gaming at a price? Then try the Alienware X17.
If you're an AMD fan, then the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is the gaming laptop to suit you. You won't find a Nvidia graphics card in this laptop but that doesn't stop this all AMD-build giving a great gaming performance. This is a humble build that manages a nice balance between performance and price.
While this Asus is not the most extravagant laptop out there, it has some solid specs and one heck of a battery life that will ensure you can still play long after other laptops will have died. If you're looking for a reliable laptop with a reasonable price tag, the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is the one.
If you're after the best Razer laptop with no constraints and no technical drawbacks, the Razer Blade 17 Pro is for you. The price tag is the main reason it's this low on the list, but if you're willing to set down the cash you'll really be getting the best of the best. This is a powerhouse laptop for gaming, but that muscle comes at a cost.
The Razer Blade 17 Pro is the laptop for gamers who really want to enjoy the good things in life. The 4K touch screen display is fantastic but perhaps a little overkill, yet with the latest components and Razer's sleek design, this really is the laptop of the moment. But all that good stuff comes at a price, an actual high price, but if you want a high-spec, blockbuster laptop that will run anything and everything, and budget isn't an issue, then invest in the Razer Blade 17 Pro.
