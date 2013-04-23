Incredibly Useful Books for creative professionals

The books are packed full with useful tips and advice to boost your design career

Computer Arts magazine - the world's leading publication for graphic designers and creative professionals - has launched a rather wonderful series of little creative companion books on Apple Newsstand for iOS devices for the first time.

With 50 pages of brilliant advice that will help you launch, develop and progress your creative career, from nailing a brief to making the most out of your creative software, The Incredibly Useful series is a must-buy for any designer or illustrator. Beautifully illustrated and expertly written, they're on sale now at the unbelievably low price of $1.99/£1.49.

You can pick up both volumes one and two today using the Computer Arts app on Apple Newsstand. It's free to download the app itself - click here if you're in the US, and here if you're in the UK.

Discover how to create a killer portfolio!

How to understand what your client wants and nail a design brief every time

Get an interview and then make a good impression

Liked this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Have you read a great book on design? Tell us about it in the comments below!