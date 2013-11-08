Topics

Uh? Internet Explorer rebrands itself as a cute, sexy girl

Think of Microsoft's ageing brower and you think of a feisty anime character in a short skirt, right? No? Well then you'd better check this out...

Will this cute character encourage more people to use Internet Explorer?

It's no secret that Internet Explorer has a less than favourable reputation with certain members of the web community, so it's not surprising that they've decided to come up with a few unique marketing tactics to bring them back into the spotlight. But no one was expecting this...

Microsoft Singapore has rebranded the well-known web browser in the form of a magical girl drawn in the Japanese fantasy anime style. She's called Inori Aizawa and she changes into a costume that gives her superpowers to defeat viruses.

"When I was younger, I used to be a clumsy, slow and awkward girl," the character says. "However, just like the story of ugly duckling, people told me that I have really matured and changed over the years. I feel confident in my abilities now, and I'm eager to show you what I can do."

Whether this will improve Internet Explorer's reputation is still yet to be seen but one thing's for sure - we've certainly never seen anything like it! Head over to Aizawa's Facebook page to find out more.

[via Design Taxi]

