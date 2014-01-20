Your favourite cartoon characters become blood-thirsty killers

The Powerpuff Girls are transformed into a terrifying nightmare

Most of us have warm and comforting memories of tuning into our favourite cartoons on a Saturday morning as a kid. However, this fan art project from French illustrator tohad will quickly quash those fond feelings and replace them with fear and revulsion.

Depicting characters such as the Powerpuff Girls, Winnie the Pooh, Bambi and Buzz Lightyear as villainous, blood-thirsty creatures has certainly turned the tables on their cute and quirky reputations. Depicting some of the characters in a more realistic way gives them an extra chilling touch.

You can buy prints of these illustrations to hang on your office wall from tohad's Redbubble shop. We're not sure we'd like these staring at us all day, though!

See more badass fan art over on the Tumblr blog.

