A new way to enjoy classic children's stories

Some think that classic children's tales are timeless and should never be changed. But forward-thinking recent graduate Annabelle Murguet has no truck with that kind of attitude.

Inspired by the way Milan-based duo Francesco Rubi and Silvia Quintanilla, aka Carnovsky, use colours to hide and reveal certain parts of their work, Murguet decided to take the same principle and apply it to storytelling.

Her design project envisions an app featuring three different versions of Little Red Riding Hood, Three Little Pigs and other well-known stories in cyan, magenta and yellow. Each is revealed in turn by the use of coloured filters. For example, in one version, Little Red Riding Hood is portrayed as a spoiled girl; in another the story is set in a futuristic world.

Murguet also suggests this concept could be used for educational purposes, such as telling the history of Christopher Columbus discovering America from the perspectives of both the Europeans and Native Americans.

Words: Christian Harries

Christian Harries is a freelance product designer and recent graduate from Ravensbourne. His portfolio can be seen here.