Inspired comic strip pokes fun at the new iPhones

The iPhone 5C and 5S are released tomorrow. But California-based comics writer Pablo Stanley isn't buying into the hype. Instead of setting his tent up outside the nearest store, he's spent his time creating these two brilliantly funny comic strips, which poke a bit of fun at the new 'must-have' smartphones.

Even if you're a die-hard fan of Apple, you'll find it difficult not to see the funny side of these tongue-in-cheek illustrations. And if you're not, be sure to steer clear of stores from tomorrow or that shiny new shade of pink might just lure you in...

[via Design Taxi]

