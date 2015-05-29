Top artists give Batman a makeover

WB Games UK is celebrating the launch of Batman: Arkham Knight with an exciting new art exhibition. Twenty leading contemporary artists and media celebrities have teamed up with WB to reimagine the Dark Knight's iconic cape and cowl headpiece, adding a splash of their own unique, artistic identity.

The Caped Crusader's attire has been replicated twenty times in all it's life sized glory and customised by the likes of Jonathan Ross, Jodie Kidd and Noel Clarke; as well as high profile artists Lauren Baker, Pam Glew, Lucas Price, Kid Acne, Zeus, Logan Hicks, Pure Evil, Matt Small, Jon Burgerman, CRASH, Case, The Connor Brothers, INSA, Hayden Kays and Nancy Fouts.

The exhibition will run following the launch of Batman: Arkham Knight on 23rd June for one week only in Central London. The exact venue is being kept top secret (we can only assume there will be a bat signal illuminated in the sky on launch night to reveal the whereabouts) but we can assure you it will provide an immersive, Gotham City-inspired experience!

Super fans may have caught a sneaky peak of some of the exhibits at MCM London Comic-Con at Excel held last week. Details of how to secure yourself a ticket will be confirmed soon!

Here are a few of the artists' re-imaginings of Bruce Wayne's iconic disguise to be on display:

Pam Glew – Black Flag

Contemporary British artist, Pam Glew, is known for her unique bleaching technique on vintage fabrics and flags. Her take on the Caped Crusader with its stars and stripes and neon constellations reflects Batman's solitude and the city at night.

INSA – High Heels & Low Lifes

INSA is a globally renowned artist who recently completed one of the biggest paintings on the planet, photographed from space. For Arkham Knight Cape & Cowl, INSA has transformed Batman with his trademark INSA graffiti fetish pattern.

The Connor Brothers – Becoming Yourself

The Connor Brothers are known for work that explores the concepts of truth and fiction, often blurring the line between the two. Their work is a modern take on the Memento Mori because even superheroes must accept their mortality.

Batman: Arkham Knight is the epic conclusion to the bestselling Arkham trilogy and is available on June 23rd on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Will you be visiting the exhibition? Let us know in the comments below!

Words: Alice Pattillo

Alice is a staff writer at Creative Bloq, ImagineFX, Computer Arts, net and 3D World magazines.

